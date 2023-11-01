Exclusive Offers on Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Louisiana team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Tamera Johnson
|6
|12.2
|8.5
|0.7
|1.5
|0.5
|Destiny Rice
|6
|9.7
|2.5
|1.7
|0.8
|0.0
|Brandi Williams
|5
|10.2
|3.2
|0.2
|0.4
|0.0
|Ashlyn Jones
|6
|6.7
|2.7
|0.5
|0.7
|0.3
|Tamiah Robinson
|6
|5.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.3
|0.0
|Nubia Imani Benedith
|6
|3.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Jaylyn James
|5
|4.4
|2.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|Mariah Stewart
|4
|5.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.5
|Wilnie Joseph
|6
|2.8
|3.3
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|Jasmine Matthews
|3
|5.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
Louisiana season stats
- Louisiana has gone 4-2 on the season so far.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-1 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.
- Louisiana, in its best win of the season, defeated the Nicholls Colonels 69-63 on November 18.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- Louisiana has 23 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Upcoming Louisiana games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|New Orleans
|A
|3:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|LSU
|A
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Lamar
|H
|6:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|North Texas
|H
|5:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|LSU-Shreveport
|H
|12:00 PM
