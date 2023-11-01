It's not enough to simply be a fan of Louisiana. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Ragin' Cajuns by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Louisiana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tamera Johnson 6 12.2 8.5 0.7 1.5 0.5 Destiny Rice 6 9.7 2.5 1.7 0.8 0.0 Brandi Williams 5 10.2 3.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 Ashlyn Jones 6 6.7 2.7 0.5 0.7 0.3 Tamiah Robinson 6 5.0 4.0 3.0 1.3 0.0 Nubia Imani Benedith 6 3.8 0.8 1.5 0.3 0.0 Jaylyn James 5 4.4 2.6 0.2 0.6 0.2 Mariah Stewart 4 5.3 2.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 Wilnie Joseph 6 2.8 3.3 0.2 0.7 0.0 Jasmine Matthews 3 5.7 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.0

Louisiana season stats

Louisiana has gone 4-2 on the season so far.

The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-1 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Louisiana, in its best win of the season, defeated the Nicholls Colonels 69-63 on November 18.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana has 23 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Louisiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 New Orleans A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 LSU A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Lamar H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 North Texas H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 LSU-Shreveport H 12:00 PM

