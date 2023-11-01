Buy Tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Basketball Games
Louisiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Ragin' Cajuns are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, away versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Upcoming Louisiana games
Louisiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas Assembly Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Louisiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kobe Julien
|8
|19.9
|3.8
|1.8
|1.9
|1.0
|48.6% (54-111)
|45.2% (19-42)
|Joe Charles
|8
|11.9
|8.8
|1.4
|1.4
|1.3
|47.4% (37-78)
|39.4% (13-33)
|Themus Fulks
|7
|11.3
|2.6
|4.7
|0.7
|0.0
|46.9% (30-64)
|45.5% (5-11)
|Kentrell Garnett
|8
|9.6
|2.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.1
|44.4% (28-63)
|41.3% (19-46)
|Hosana Kitenge
|8
|7.8
|4.4
|1.1
|1.4
|0.5
|58.1% (25-43)
|-
