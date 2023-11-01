Where to Get Lamar Jackson Ravens Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|194
|276
|70.3%
|2,177
|10
|5
|7.9
|92
|481
|5
Jackson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|17
|22
|169
|0
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|237
|2
|0
|12
|54
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|22
|31
|202
|0
|0
|14
|101
|2
|Week 4
|@Browns
|15
|19
|186
|2
|0
|9
|27
|2
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|22
|38
|236
|0
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|21
|30
|223
|1
|1
|13
|62
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|21
|27
|357
|3
|0
|9
|36
|1
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|18
|27
|157
|1
|0
|5
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|21
|26
|187
|0
|0
|10
|60
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|13
|23
|223
|1
|2
|8
|41
|0
Lamar Jackson's Next Game
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
