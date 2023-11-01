Are you a huge fan of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more below!

Head to Fanatics to get all your Lamar Jackson and Ravens jerseys and other gear!

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 194 276 70.3% 2,177 10 5 7.9 92 481 5

Watch the Ravens in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jackson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 17 22 169 0 1 6 38 0 Week 2 @Bengals 24 33 237 2 0 12 54 0 Week 3 Colts 22 31 202 0 0 14 101 2 Week 4 @Browns 15 19 186 2 0 9 27 2 Week 5 @Steelers 22 38 236 0 1 6 45 0 Week 6 @Titans 21 30 223 1 1 13 62 0 Week 7 Lions 21 27 357 3 0 9 36 1 Week 8 @Cardinals 18 27 157 1 0 5 17 0 Week 9 Seahawks 21 26 187 0 0 10 60 0 Week 10 Browns 13 23 223 1 2 8 41 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lamar Jackson's Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes