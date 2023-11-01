It's not enough to simply be a fan of Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for Hamilton and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Hamilton's updated numbers.

Kyle Hamilton 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 53 6.0 3.0 2 6

Hamilton Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Colts 3.0 2.0 9 0 1 Week 4 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 5 @Steelers 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 9 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0.0 8 1 2

Kyle Hamilton's Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

