Where to Get Justin Madubuike Ravens Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before Justin Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Madubuike's numbers.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Justin Madubuike and Ravens jerseys and other gear!
Justin Madubuike 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|33
|9.0
|8.5
|0
|0
Watch the Ravens in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Madubuike Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Texans
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|2.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|1.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Justin Madubuike's Next Game
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.