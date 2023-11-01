Before Justin Madubuike and the Baltimore Ravens hit the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other apparel. Below, you can find more details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Madubuike's numbers.

Justin Madubuike 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
33 9.0 8.5 0 0

Madubuike Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Texans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 3 Colts 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 4 @Browns 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 5 @Steelers 0.5 0.0 5 0 0
Week 6 @Titans 2.0 2.0 5 0 0
Week 7 Lions 1.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 8 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 9 Seahawks 1.0 2.0 4 0 0
Week 10 Browns 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

Justin Madubuike's Next Game

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 16, 2023
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
