Justin Madubuike 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 33 9.0 8.5 0 0

Madubuike Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Texans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Colts 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Steelers 0.5 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 2.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Lions 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Browns 1.0 1.0 3 0 0

Justin Madubuike's Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Over/Under: 46.5 points

