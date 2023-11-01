If you're a huge fan of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Head to Fanatics to get all your Jalen Hurts and Eagles jerseys and other gear!

Jalen Hurts 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 210 305 68.9% 2,347 15 8 7.7 88 316 7

Watch the Eagles in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Hurts Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Patriots 22 33 170 1 0 9 37 0 Week 2 Vikings 18 23 193 1 1 12 35 2 Week 3 @Buccaneers 23 37 277 1 2 10 28 1 Week 4 Commanders 25 37 319 2 0 9 34 0 Week 5 @Rams 25 38 303 1 1 15 72 1 Week 6 @Jets 28 45 280 1 3 8 47 1 Week 7 Dolphins 23 31 279 2 1 11 21 1 Week 8 @Commanders 29 38 319 4 0 4 6 0 Week 9 Cowboys 17 23 207 2 0 10 36 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jalen Hurts' Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Chiefs -2.5

Chiefs -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes