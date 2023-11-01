Where to Get Gus Edwards Ravens Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're a huge fan of Gus Edwards and the Baltimore Ravens, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.
Gus Edwards 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|121
|502
|8
|4.1
|8
|7
|111
|0
Edwards Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|10
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|11
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|15
|48
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|12
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|16
|41
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|14
|64
|1
|1
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|19
|80
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|5
|52
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|11
|24
|1
|1
|4
|0
Gus Edwards' Next Game
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Favorite: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
