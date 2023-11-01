If you're a huge fan of Gus Edwards and the Baltimore Ravens, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Gus Edwards and Ravens jerseys and other gear!

Gus Edwards 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 121 502 8 4.1 8 7 111 0

Watch the Ravens in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Edwards Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Texans 8 32 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bengals 10 62 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Colts 11 51 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Browns 15 48 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Steelers 12 48 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Titans 16 41 0 1 12 0 Week 7 Lions 14 64 1 1 80 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 19 80 3 2 14 0 Week 9 Seahawks 5 52 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 11 24 1 1 4 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gus Edwards' Next Game

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes