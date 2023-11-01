Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Philadelphia Eagles game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for DeVonta Smith and the Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

DeVonta Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
60 42 533 126 4 12.7

Smith Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1
Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1
Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0
Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0
Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0
Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0
Week 7 Dolphins 5 4 49 0
Week 8 @Commanders 7 7 99 1
Week 9 Cowboys 3 3 51 1

DeVonta Smith's Next Game

  • Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 20, 2023
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: ABC/ESPN
  • Favorite: Chiefs -2.5
  • Over/Under: 45.5 points

