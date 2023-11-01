Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Philadelphia Eagles game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for DeVonta Smith and the Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Head to Fanatics to get all your DeVonta Smith and Eagles jerseys and other gear!

DeVonta Smith 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 60 42 533 126 4 12.7

Watch the Eagles in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Smith Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 10 7 47 1 Week 2 Vikings 5 4 131 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 5 4 28 0 Week 4 Commanders 9 7 78 0 Week 5 @Rams 5 1 6 0 Week 6 @Jets 11 5 44 0 Week 7 Dolphins 5 4 49 0 Week 8 @Commanders 7 7 99 1 Week 9 Cowboys 3 3 51 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeVonta Smith's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Chiefs -2.5

Chiefs -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes