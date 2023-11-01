Where to Get DeVonta Smith Eagles Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Show your support for DeVonta Smith and the Eagles with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more.

DeVonta Smith 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|60
|42
|533
|126
|4
|12.7
Smith Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|47
|1
|Week 2
|Vikings
|5
|4
|131
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|5
|4
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|9
|7
|78
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|5
|1
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|11
|5
|44
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|7
|7
|99
|1
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|3
|3
|51
|1
DeVonta Smith's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chiefs -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
