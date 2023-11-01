Where to Get D'Andre Swift Eagles Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
D'Andre Swift 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|135
|614
|3
|4.5
|35
|30
|166
|1
Swift Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|28
|175
|1
|3
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|16
|130
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|14
|56
|1
|4
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Rams
|17
|70
|0
|6
|38
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|10
|18
|0
|8
|40
|1
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|15
|62
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|16
|57
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|18
|43
|0
|2
|31
|0
D'Andre Swift's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chiefs -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
