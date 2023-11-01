Do you live and breathe all things Philadelphia Eagles? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for D'Andre Swift and the Eagles. For more info, including updated stats for Swift, continue scrolling.

D'Andre Swift 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 135 614 3 4.5 35 30 166 1

Swift Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Patriots 1 3 0 1 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 28 175 1 3 6 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 16 130 0 1 8 0 Week 4 Commanders 14 56 1 4 23 0 Week 5 @Rams 17 70 0 6 38 0 Week 6 @Jets 10 18 0 8 40 1 Week 7 Dolphins 15 62 0 3 13 0 Week 8 @Commanders 16 57 1 2 7 0 Week 9 Cowboys 18 43 0 2 31 0

D'Andre Swift's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 TV: ABC/ESPN

Favorite: Chiefs -2.5

Over/Under: 45.5 points

