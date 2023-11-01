Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Houston Texans game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent C.J. Stroud and the Texans with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 196 318 61.6% 2,626 15 2 8.3 22 86 2

Stroud Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Ravens 28 44 242 0 0 4 20 0 Week 2 Colts 30 47 384 2 0 3 1 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 20 30 280 2 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Steelers 16 30 306 2 0 4 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 20 35 249 1 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Saints 13 27 199 2 1 3 2 0 Week 8 @Panthers 16 24 140 0 0 2 13 1 Week 9 Buccaneers 30 42 470 5 0 0 10 0 Week 10 @Bengals 23 39 356 1 1 2 8 1

C.J. Stroud's Next Game

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Cardinals -4.5

Cardinals -4.5 Over/Under: 48.5 points

