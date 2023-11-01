Where to Get C.J. Stroud Texans Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Houston Texans game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent C.J. Stroud and the Texans with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.
Head to Fanatics to buy C.J. Stroud and Texans jerseys and other gear!
C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|196
|318
|61.6%
|2,626
|15
|2
|8.3
|22
|86
|2
Watch the Texans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Stroud Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20
|30
|280
|2
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16
|30
|306
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|35
|249
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|27
|199
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|30
|42
|470
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|23
|39
|356
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
C.J. Stroud's Next Game
- Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Cardinals -4.5
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.