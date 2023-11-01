Where to Get A.J. Brown Eagles Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Do you live and breathe all things Philadelphia Eagles? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride for A.J. Brown and the Eagles. For more details, including updated stats for Brown, keep scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your A.J. Brown and Eagles jerseys and other gear!
A.J. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|92
|67
|1,005
|316
|6
|15.0
Watch the Eagles in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Brown Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|10
|7
|79
|0
|Week 2
|Vikings
|6
|4
|29
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|14
|9
|131
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|13
|9
|175
|2
|Week 5
|@Rams
|8
|6
|127
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|9
|7
|131
|0
|Week 7
|Dolphins
|15
|10
|137
|1
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|8
|8
|130
|2
|Week 9
|Cowboys
|9
|7
|66
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
A.J. Brown's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 20, 2023
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chiefs -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.