Suns vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 31
The San Antonio Spurs (1-2), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, play the Phoenix Suns (2-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-6.5)
|226.5
|-300
|+230
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and had a +170 scoring differential.
- The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and gave up 123.1 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.
- The teams combined to score 226.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams scored 234.7 combined points per game last season, 8.2 more than the total for this matchup.
- Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 49 times.
Suns and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+550
|+300
|-
|Spurs
|+25000
|+15000
|-
