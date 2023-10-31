Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richwood High School at Rayville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 31
- Location: Rayville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
