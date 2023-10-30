The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) take on the Golden State Warriors (2-1) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -2.5 233.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • Of New Orleans' 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.
  • New Orleans' contests last season had an average of 226.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread last season.
  • New Orleans was favored on the moneyline 41 total times last season. It went 27-14 in those games.
  • The Pelicans went 20-10 last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Pelicans a 58.3% chance to win.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • At home last season, the Pelicans had a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-24-0).
  • The Pelicans eclipsed the total less often at home last year, hitting the over in 18 of 41 home matchups (43.9%). On the road, they hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).
  • Last season the Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
  • When New Orleans put up more than 117.1 points, it was 24-6 versus the spread and 25-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Warriors
114.4
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
24-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 33-28
25-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 38-23
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
36-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-8
38-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-6

