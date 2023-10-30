For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Matt Duchene a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • Duchene is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Duchene has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

