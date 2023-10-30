In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Mason Marchment to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

Marchment has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Marchment has zero points on the power play.

Marchment averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

