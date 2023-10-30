CJ McCollum plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

McCollum had 12 points, seven assists and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 96-87 win versus the Knicks.

In this article, we break down McCollum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last season, giving up 43.3 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.7 per game.

On defense, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

CJ McCollum vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 38 15 1 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 40 25 6 5 3 1 0 11/21/2022 22 15 3 2 3 0 0 11/4/2022 34 20 8 5 3 0 2

