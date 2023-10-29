Xavier Hutchinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hutchinson's stats can be found below.

Xavier Hutchinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Texans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hutchinson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 9 2 0 9

Hutchinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 1 1 9 0 Week 2 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Saints 0 0 0

