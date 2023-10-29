Will Xavier Hutchinson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Xavier Hutchinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hutchinson's stats can be found below.
Xavier Hutchinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Texans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hutchinson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|9
|2
|0
|9
Hutchinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
