Will Tylan Wallace Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tylan Wallace was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 8 contest against the Arizona Cardinals (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Wallace's stats below.
Looking at last year's season stats, Wallace was targeted seven times and had four catches for 33 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Tylan Wallace Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Odell Beckham Jr. (LP/shoulder): 14 Rec; 162 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Game Time: 4:25 PM
Wallace 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|33
|9
|0
|8.3
Wallace Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|12
|0
