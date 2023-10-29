Tylan Wallace was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 8 contest against the Arizona Cardinals (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Wallace's stats below.

Looking at last year's season stats, Wallace was targeted seven times and had four catches for 33 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Tylan Wallace Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Odell Beckham Jr. (LP/shoulder): 14 Rec; 162 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wallace 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 4 33 9 0 8.3

Wallace Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 9 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 1 1 4 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1 1 12 0

