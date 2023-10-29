Will Robert Woods Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Woods' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Woods has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 227 yards on 22 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one TD.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|22
|227
|59
|1
|10.3
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
