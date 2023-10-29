Robert Woods did not participate in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Woods' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Woods has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 227 yards on 22 receptions (10.3 per catch) and one TD.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Texans this week: Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 22 227 59 1 10.3

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1

