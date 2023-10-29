Rashod Bateman has a good matchup when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals give up 237.6 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Bateman has put up a 118-yard year thus far (19.7 yards receiving per game), reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Bateman vs. the Cardinals

Bateman vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 237.6 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 25th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Bateman Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Bateman has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has 9.0% of his team's target share (18 targets on 201 passing attempts).

He has racked up 6.6 yards per target (118 yards on 18 targets).

Bateman, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.