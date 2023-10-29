Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 237.6 per game.

Beckham has racked up 162 receiving yards (32.4 per game), reeling in 14 balls on 22 targets.

Beckham vs. the Cardinals

Beckham vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 70 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Beckham will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals give up 237.6 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 25th in the league with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Beckham Receiving Insights

Beckham, in two of five games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Beckham has received 10.9% of his team's 201 passing attempts this season (22 targets).

He has been targeted 22 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (70th in NFL).

Having played five games this season, Beckham has not tallied a TD reception.

With five red zone targets, Beckham has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

