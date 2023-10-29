Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Beckham has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 162 yards on 14 receptions (11.6 per catch) and zero TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week:
- Tylan Wallace (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Ravens vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|14
|162
|42
|0
|11.6
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
