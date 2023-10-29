Odell Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Beckham's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Beckham has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 162 yards on 14 receptions (11.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Ravens this week: Tylan Wallace (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 8 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 14 162 42 0 11.6

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0

