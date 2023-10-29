Noah Brown will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Brown has grabbed five balls (on nine targets) for 57 yards (28.5 per game) this year.

Brown vs. the Panthers

Brown vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 197.8 passing yards the Panthers concede per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Panthers' defense is 21st in the NFL by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Texans Player Previews

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has received 4.2% of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He averages 6.3 yards per target this season (57 yards on nine targets).

Brown does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Brown (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

