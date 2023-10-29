Nico Collins has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans play the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 197.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

This year Collins has 29 grabs (on 42 targets) for a team-best 547 yards and three scores, averaging 91.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Collins and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Collins vs. the Panthers

Collins vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is conceding 197.8 yards per contest this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Panthers' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Watch Texans vs Panthers on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Collins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Collins Receiving Insights

Collins, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Collins has 19.6% of his team's target share (42 targets on 214 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 13 yards per target (second in NFL).

Collins has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has 27.3% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With two red zone targets, Collins has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 168 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.