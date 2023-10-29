Will Nathaniel Dell Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nathaniel Dell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Dell's stats below.
Rep Nathaniel Dell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 8, Dell has 19 receptions for 324 yards -- 17.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.
Keep an eye on Dell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Cole Turner
- Click Here for Zach Charbonnet
- Click Here for Raheem Mostert
- Click Here for Jerome Ford
- Click Here for Curtis Samuel
Texans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|19
|324
|97
|2
|17.1
Dell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|10
|7
|72
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Steelers
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|57
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.