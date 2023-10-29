Nathaniel Dell was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Houston Texans' Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Dell's stats below.

Rep Nathaniel Dell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 8, Dell has 19 receptions for 324 yards -- 17.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for nine yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.

Keep an eye on Dell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Nathaniel Dell Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brevin Jordan (LP/foot): 5 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 19 324 97 2 17.1

Dell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 57 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.