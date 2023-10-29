Baltimore Ravens receiver Mark Andrews has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 237.6 per game.

Andrews' stat line so far this season shows 28 catches for 357 yards and five scores. He averages 59.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 40 times.

Andrews vs. the Cardinals

Andrews vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 237.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 25th in the NFL by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (11 total passing TDs).

Mark Andrews Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Andrews Receiving Insights

Andrews, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Andrews has received 19.9% of his team's 201 passing attempts this season (40 targets).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (30th in NFL play), averaging 357 yards on 40 passes thrown his way.

Andrews has a touchdown catch in three of six games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has scored five of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (26.3%).

Andrews (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 27.6% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Andrews' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 5 REC / 80 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

