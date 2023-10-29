Lamar Jackson will be facing the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Baltimore Ravens play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jackson has passed for 1,610 yards (230 per game) this season while completing 71% of his throws, with eight TD passes and three picks. With 363 yards on 69 attempts and five TDs, Jackson also has chipped in via the run.

Jackson vs. the Cardinals

Jackson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

The Cardinals have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Cardinals allow 237.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 25th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Jackson Passing Insights

Jackson has gone over his passing yards total five times this year (71.4%).

The Ravens have passed 46.6% of the time and run 53.4% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

With 200 attempts for 1,610 passing yards, Jackson is third in NFL play with 8.1 yards per attempt.

In four of seven games this season, Jackson completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (68.4%).

Jackson has attempted 29 passes in the red zone (39.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his seven opportunities this season (42.9%).

Jackson has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 18 red zone carries for 40.9% of the team share (his team runs on 60.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-27 / 357 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 36 YDS / 1 TD at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 13 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-38 / 236 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15-for-19 / 186 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-31 / 202 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 14 ATT / 101 YDS / 2 TDs

