Kenneth Gainwell has a favorable matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles face the Washington Commanders in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 125.7 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

In the running game, Gainwell has posted 157 rushing yards on 49 attempts (26.2 ypg) and scored one rushing TD this season. As a receiver, Gainwell has added nine catches for 43 yards.

Gainwell vs. the Commanders

Gainwell vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 6.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 6.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Commanders have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Washington has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Commanders this season.

The Commanders allow 125.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this season.

The Commanders have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.6 per game).

Eagles Player Previews

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

Gainwell has hit the rushing yards over in three of six opportunities (50.0%).

The Eagles have passed 50.9% of the time and run 49.1% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 49 of his team's 235 total rushing attempts this season (20.9%).

Gainwell has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (5.6%).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

