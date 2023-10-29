When Juwan Johnson takes the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 8 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson's stat line shows seven receptions for 61 yards. He puts up 20.3 yards receiving per game.

Johnson, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0

