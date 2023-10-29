Justice Hill will be up against the eighth-worst run defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

In the running game, Hill has carried the ball 41 times for 196 yards (32.7 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Hill also posts 4.5 receiving yards per game, catching 11 passes for 27 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Cardinals

Hill vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have given up 100 or more yards to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Cardinals allow 130.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Cardinals have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Watch Ravens vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Rushing Insights

The Ravens have passed 46.6% of the time and run 53.4% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 41 of his team's 230 total rushing attempts this season (17.8%).

Hill has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 15.8% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (25.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 9/17/2023 Week 2 11 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.