Jalen Hurts has a favorable matchup when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Commanders in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Commanders give up 248.4 passing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Hurts, who has put up 1,821 passing yards (260.1 per game) this year, has connected on 67.2% of his throws, with nine TDs and eight picks. With his legs, Hurts has tacked on 274 yards on 74 carries and six touchdowns, averaging 39.1 yards rushing per game.

Hurts vs. the Commanders

Hurts vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 268.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 268.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Washington has allowed three opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Commanders have given up six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Washington in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Commanders this season.

The 248.4 passing yards the Commanders concede per outing makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Commanders have the No. 30 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (two per game).

Eagles Player Previews

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 247.5 (-115)

247.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has gone over his passing yards total five times this year (71.4%).

The Eagles pass on 50.9% of their plays and run on 49.1%. They are fourth in NFL play in points scored.

Hurts' 7.5 yards per attempt rank seventh in the NFL.

Hurts has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 15 of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (83.3%).

Hurts has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (30.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in seven opportunities this season.

Hurts has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in five games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25 carries in the red zone (44.6% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 1 TD at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-45 / 280 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 8 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 25-for-38 / 303 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 15 ATT / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-37 / 319 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 23-for-37 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD

