Gus Edwards has a favorable matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals concede 130.7 rushing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

So far this year, Edwards has received 86 carries and ran for 346 yards (49.4 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. Edwards also accumulates 13.3 receiving yards per game, catching four passes for 93 yards.

Edwards vs. the Cardinals

Edwards vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have let four opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Cardinals is giving up 130.7 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Cardinals have put up eight touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-111)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (71.4%) out of seven opportunities.

The Ravens pass on 46.6% of their plays and run on 53.4%. They are ninth in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 37.4% of his team's 230 rushing attempts this season (86).

Edwards has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (10.5%).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (22.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

