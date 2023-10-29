DeVonta Smith will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Commanders in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smith's 50 targets have turned into to 32 receptions for 383 yards (and an average of 54.7 per game) and two scores.

Smith vs. the Commanders

Smith vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 76 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 248.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Commanders have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 30th in league play.

Eagles Player Previews

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-133)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in two of seven games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has been targeted on 50 of his team's 244 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in league play), racking up 383 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

Smith has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

