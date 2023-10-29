Devin Singletary has a favorable matchup when his Houston Texans face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 144.3 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Singletary has amassed 153 yards after 39 carries (25.5 ypg). As a receiver, Singletary has caught five balls for 29 yards (4.8 ypg).

Singletary vs. the Panthers

Singletary vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Panthers have given up two or more rushing TDs to four opposing rushers this season.

The Panthers surrender 144.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 12 touchdowns on the ground (two per game). The Panthers' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Texans Player Previews

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

The Texans, who are 18th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.2% of the time while running 43.8%.

He has handled 23.4% of his team's 167 rushing attempts this season (39).

Singletary has no rushing touchdowns in six games this year.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has nine carries in the red zone (26.5% of his team's 34 red zone rushes).

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

