Dameon Pierce will be up against the second-worst run defense in the NFL when his Houston Texans play the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pierce has rushed for a team-leading 281 yards on 97 attempts (46.8 ypg), and Pierce has gotten into the box one time. Pierce has also made an impact as a receiver, grabbing nine balls for 84 yards (14 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pierce vs. the Panthers

Pierce vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Panthers during the 2023 season.

Carolina has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Four opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Panthers this season.

The rush defense of the Panthers is allowing 144.3 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 31st in the league.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up 12 touchdowns on the ground (two per game). The Panthers' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Watch Texans vs Panthers on Fubo!

Texans Player Previews

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce went over his rushing yards total twice in six games played this season.

The Texans pass on 56.2% of their plays and run on 43.8%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 167 rushes this season. He's taken 97 of those carries (58.1%).

Pierce has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 16 carries in the red zone (47.1% of his team's 34 red zone rushes).

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce, in three of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pierce has received 5.6% of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging seven yards per target.

Pierce, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 24 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 15 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.