Dalton Schultz has a difficult matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 197.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Schultz has hauled in 21 catches for 215 yards and three TDs this year this year. He has been targeted on 34 occasions, and averages 35.8 yards receiving.

Schultz vs. the Panthers

Schultz vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 197.8 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Panthers' defense ranks 21st in the league by giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (10 total passing TDs).

Texans Player Previews

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-118)

Schultz Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Schultz has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Schultz has been targeted on 34 of his team's 214 passing attempts this season (15.9% target share).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (100th in NFL play), averaging 215 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Schultz has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 27.3% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With seven red zone targets, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 31.8% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

