Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 248.4 per game.

Goedert has 31 catches for 324 yards and two TDs this year. He has been targeted 41 times.

Goedert vs. the Commanders

Goedert vs the Commanders (since 2021): 5 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The Commanders surrender 248.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Commanders have put up 14 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Commanders' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Eagles Player Previews

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Goedert Receiving Insights

Goedert, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Goedert has been targeted on 41 of his team's 244 passing attempts this season (16.8% target share).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Goedert has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With seven red zone targets, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.