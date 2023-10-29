Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are conceding the 10th-most rushing yards in the league, 125.7 per game.

Swift has rushed for a team-high 514 yards on 101 carries (73.4 ypg), including two rushing TDs. Also, Swift has pulled down 26 receptions for 128 yards (18.3 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Swift and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Swift vs. the Commanders

Swift vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Commanders in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Washington this year.

The Commanders have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Swift will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked run defense this week. The Commanders concede 125.7 yards on the ground per contest.

The Commanders have the No. 9 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Eagles vs Commanders on Fubo!

Eagles Player Previews

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Swift with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Eagles, who are fourth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.9% of the time while running 49.1%.

He has handled 43.0% of his team's 235 rushing attempts this season (101).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (25.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Swift Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Swift has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (three of seven).

Swift has 12.3% of his team's target share (30 targets on 244 passing attempts).

He has 128 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank 130th in league play with 4.3 yards per target.

Swift has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Swift (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (24 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 10 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 130 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.