Will Brevin Jordan Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brevin Jordan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Jordan's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Jordan has been targeted five times, with season stats of 51 yards on five receptions (10.2 per catch) and one TD.
Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 8 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jordan 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|5
|51
|25
|1
|10.2
Jordan Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Colts
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|13
|1
|Week 6
|Saints
|1
|1
|11
|0
