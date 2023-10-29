Brevin Jordan was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Jordan's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Jordan has been targeted five times, with season stats of 51 yards on five receptions (10.2 per catch) and one TD.

Brevin Jordan Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Texans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nathaniel Dell (FP/concussion): 19 Rec; 324 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Xavier Hutchinson (LP/foot): 1 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Robert Woods (DNP/foot): 22 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 8 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jordan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 5 51 25 1 10.2

Jordan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Colts 2 2 27 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 2 2 13 1 Week 6 Saints 1 1 11 0

