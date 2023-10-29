Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the league, 248.4 per game.

Brown has 52 catches for a team-best 809 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted 75 times.

Brown vs. the Commanders

Brown vs the Commanders (since 2021): 3 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 89 REC YPG / REC TD Washington has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is allowing 248.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

The Commanders' defense is 30th in the league by allowing two passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Eagles Player Previews

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 88.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In six of seven games this season, Brown has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Brown has received 30.7% of his team's 244 passing attempts this season (75 targets).

He is averaging 10.8 yards per target (11th in NFL play), picking up 809 yards on 75 passes thrown his way.

Brown has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of seven), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Brown has been targeted five times in the red zone (20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 10 REC / 137 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 9 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

