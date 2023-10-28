Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we head into Week 9 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Utah Utes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|USC Trojans at California Golden Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado Buffaloes at UCLA Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.