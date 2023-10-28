With the college football season rolling into Week 9, the schedule includes six games that feature teams from the MVFC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for details on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Missouri State Bears at Youngstown State Penguins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at North Dakota State Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

