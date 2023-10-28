UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State matchup.
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UL Monroe (-2.5)
|56.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UL Monroe (-2)
|56.5
|-134
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Arkansas State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
