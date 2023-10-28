The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) host a Sun Belt clash against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

UL Monroe has the 104th-ranked offense this season (334.3 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-worst with 449.3 yards allowed per game. Arkansas State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 456.4 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst. On offense, it ranks 88th with 361.3 total yards per contest.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

UL Monroe Arkansas State 334.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.3 (100th) 449.3 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.4 (113th) 160.4 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (88th) 173.9 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.6 (77th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 16 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (125th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recorded 776 yards (110.9 ypg) on 68-of-126 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 246 rushing yards (35.1 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 341 yards on 68 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Hunter Smith has carried the ball 49 times for 322 yards (46 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's leads his squad with 361 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 215 yards so far this campaign.

Dariyan Wiley has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 12 catches for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,156 yards on 69-of-114 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 246 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 61 times for 394 yards, with three touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson paces his squad with 379 receiving yards on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has caught 12 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (41.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker's 42 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 283 yards.

