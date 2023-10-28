The World Series continues on Saturday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead when the game begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. Merrill Kelly is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.263).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

Montgomery has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in a game 28 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (12-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in 32 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers - Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt - 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - -

