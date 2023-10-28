The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack will take on the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Arizona is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread each time.

Oregon State & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

