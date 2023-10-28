Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|45.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|44.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Pittsburgh has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Notre Dame & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
