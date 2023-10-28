When the Nicholls State Colonels play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, our projection system predicts the Colonels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Nicholls State vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-3.3) 51.7 Nicholls State 27, Southeast Missouri State 24

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Colonels games went over the point total.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Redhawks' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Colonels vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 22.2 23.2 31 22.5 17.8 23.5 Southeast Missouri State 29.1 26.9 35 20.3 24.8 31.8

