How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The outings in a Saturday AFL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the AFL Womens Premiership Football match featuring Brisbane Lions squaring off against St. Kilda Saints.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Brisbane Lions at St. Kilda Saints
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Carlton Blues at Essendon Bombers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Western Bulldogs at West Coast Eagles
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Geelong Cats at Richmond Tigers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Collingwood Magpies at Sydney Swans
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
